Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Trading Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.83 and last traded at $24.70. Approximately 8,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.7%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

