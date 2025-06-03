Operadora de Sites Mexicanos (OTC:OPMXF) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTC:OPMXF – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 2,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 23,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
Separately, Scotiabank cut Operadora de Sites Mexicanos to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.
Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, SAB. de C.V. engages in building, installing, maintaining, operating, leasing, and marketing of various types of towers and other support structures for the telecommunications sector in Mexico. It provides construction services comprises selection and acquisition of the property, and installation and operation of equipment, as well as physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of service networks.
