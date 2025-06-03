Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Shares Up 13.8% – Here’s Why

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.16. 202,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 438% from the average session volume of 37,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OWLT. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Owlet in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Owlet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Owlet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Owlet Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $101.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Owlet, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OWLT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Owlet by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Owlet by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,169 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owlet during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Owlet during the 1st quarter worth about $871,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owlet Company Profile

Owlet, Inc provides digital parenting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers Dream Sock, a wearable infant health monitor equipped with pulse oximetry technology to track vitals signs, such as pulse rate, oxygen, activity, and sleep patterns; BabySat which is intended for infants with heightened health risk; Owlet Cam, a monitoring device in smartphones that offers video and audio, predictive sleep insights, and cry detections; and accessories, including Owlet Sleeper, as well as Duo and Dream Duo that combines Smart Sock with the Owlet Cam.

