Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,281 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth about $66,542,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 398.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,505,000 after acquiring an additional 561,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth about $44,343,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,623,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $96.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 1.14. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $113.67.

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $59,154.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,900. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $3,039,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,121,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,230,540. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,971 shares of company stock worth $10,092,528. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEGA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $118.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.27.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

