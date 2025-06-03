Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 100.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 3,818 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 53,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,044,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.68 and its 200 day moving average is $208.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.57.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

