Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 141,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $31,044,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 22.7% of Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.57.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

