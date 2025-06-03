Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,801 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Polaris by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 116,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,776,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Polaris by 371.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PII shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Polaris from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Polaris Stock Down 3.4%

PII stock opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 372.22%.

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.