PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSMT. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 32,438 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PriceSmart news, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $306,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,854.31. The trade was a 18.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $40,084.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,279 shares in the company, valued at $953,695.62. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $1,005,273 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $107.40 on Tuesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.81.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

