Promising Fintech Stocks Worth Watching – June 1st

MercadoLibre, The Carlyle Group, Rocket Companies, UP Fintech, and Janover are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop or provide financial technology solutions, such as digital payment platforms, online lending services, robo-advisors, insurtech and blockchain-based services. They offer investors direct exposure to the growth and innovation in finance driven by software, data analytics and mobile connectivity. Because fintech firms often prioritize rapid expansion and technological differentiation, their stocks can exhibit higher volatility and growth potential compared with traditional financial institutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MELI traded up $16.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,562.22. The stock had a trading volume of 405,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,709. The company has a market cap of $129.90 billion, a PE ratio of 67.96, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,233.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,039.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,550.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,635.88.

The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Shares of CG traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,527,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,352. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.43.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of NYSE RKT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,509,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,890. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69 and a beta of 2.33. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,400,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,190,861. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.70. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.43.

Janover (DFDV)

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

Shares of NASDAQ DFDV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,800,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,815. The company has a market cap of $277.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.80 and a beta of -7.59. Janover has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $53.88.

