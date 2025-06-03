Promising Grocery Stocks To Follow Now – June 1st

Costco Wholesale, Berkshire Hathaway, and Walmart are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are equity shares of companies whose primary business is selling food and everyday household items through supermarkets, grocery stores, and related retail outlets. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the consumer staples sector, which tends to be relatively stable because people need to purchase groceries regardless of economic cycles. Examples include publicly traded chains like Kroger, Walmart (through its grocery operations), and regional supermarket operators. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $40.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,048.78. 5,400,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $793.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $983.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $975.63. The company has a market cap of $465.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $503.51. 9,150,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,342,922. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $517.17 and a 200 day moving average of $489.94. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $403.33 and a 52 week high of $542.07.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,968,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,890,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.41. The firm has a market cap of $788.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

