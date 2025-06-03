Promising Small Cap Stocks To Watch Now – June 1st

AltC Acquisition, SharpLink Gaming, and BigBear.ai are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically between about $300 million and $2 billion. Because these firms are less established than mid- or large-cap companies, their share prices often show higher volatility but can offer greater growth potential. Investors may include small-caps in a portfolio seeking diversification and the chance of outsized returns, while accepting increased risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of AltC Acquisition stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,477,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

SharpLink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Shares of SharpLink Gaming stock traded down $6.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,002,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,146. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. SharpLink Gaming has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $124.12.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. 157,525,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,214,682. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.32. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84.

