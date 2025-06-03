ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 6,217 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in National CineMedia by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,923,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,412,000 after acquiring an additional 132,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 657,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 16,297 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $4,058,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NCMI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 16th. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder Blantyre Capital Ltd bought 300,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $1,536,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,250,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,483,691.52. This represents a 3.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

National CineMedia stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $476.24 million, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. National CineMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

National CineMedia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.16%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

