ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 8,481 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MXCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MaxCyte by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MaxCyte by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

MaxCyte stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MXCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MaxCyte from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of MaxCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

MaxCyte Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

