ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Newtyn Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 4,757,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,767,000 after acquiring an additional 258,337 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 833,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 69,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 95,304 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 495,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 48,635 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Up 21.7%

TBPH opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $557.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of -0.10. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35.

Insider Transactions at Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.08 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 78.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 370,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,342. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

