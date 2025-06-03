ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Porch Group by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Porch Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 27,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $191,022.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,356,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,483,535.71. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 10,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,217.20. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,404,523 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.44.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $104.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Porch Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on Porch Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Porch Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Porch Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Porch Group

About Porch Group

(Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.