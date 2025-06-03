ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 9,654 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,339 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,468,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 834,398 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 337,644 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,901,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,052,000 after purchasing an additional 312,576 shares during the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

EGY stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $337.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $110.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.30 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 15.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VAALCO Energy news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $40,167.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,992 shares in the company, valued at $691,218.40. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VAALCO Energy Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

