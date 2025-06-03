ProShare Advisors LLC Has $117,000 Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler set a $2.00 price target on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BTIG Research set a $8.00 price target on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.52.

Shares of HPP opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $265.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.29.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. Analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

