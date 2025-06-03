ProShare Advisors LLC Has $132,000 Stock Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after buying an additional 25,820 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,260,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 128,449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 712,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 172,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 628,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 60,897 shares during the period. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMRE opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $423.29 million, a P/E ratio of -316.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.49 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GMRE shares. Wall Street Zen cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Global Medical REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

