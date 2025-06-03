ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $116,000 in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,788,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 257,130 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter worth $2,729,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter worth $2,668,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,814,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PPTA stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -68.09 and a beta of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perpetua Resources ( NASDAQ:PPTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPTA. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $28.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perpetua Resources

In other news, insider Michael Stephen Wright sold 6,500 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $90,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,600.75. The trade was a 31.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,154 shares in the company, valued at $980,694. This represents a 18.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,210 shares of company stock valued at $510,327 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

