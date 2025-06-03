ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in OmniAb were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in OmniAb by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in OmniAb by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of OmniAb by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of OmniAb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 453,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of OmniAb by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Stock Up 11.0%

OABI stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $172.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.10. OmniAb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

OmniAb ( NASDAQ:OABI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). OmniAb had a negative net margin of 308.78% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Love bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,333 shares in the company, valued at $55,966.18. This trade represents a 187.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Higgins purchased 125,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $295,512.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,762,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,784.45. The trade was a 4.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 215,750 shares of company stock worth $425,613 and have sold 38,551 shares worth $81,528. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on OABI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of OmniAb from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

