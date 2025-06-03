ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SelectQuote by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 76,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SelectQuote by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 225,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SelectQuote by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SelectQuote by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SelectQuote Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE SLQT opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $369.62 million, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.26. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $408.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.83 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SLQT. Noble Financial raised shares of SelectQuote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock.

SelectQuote Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

