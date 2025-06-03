Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 194 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Parsons by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Parsons by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 188,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,352,000 after buying an additional 122,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $63.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.51. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.56 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Parsons announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 24th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Parsons from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Parsons in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair raised Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on PSN

Parsons Profile

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.