Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires New Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,685,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 534.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 178,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $70.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.26. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $689.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

