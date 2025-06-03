Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires New Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,924,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,097,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,676,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Avnet by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,726,000 after purchasing an additional 421,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Avnet by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 895,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,875,000 after purchasing an additional 180,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Trading Down 0.5%

AVT stock opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $59.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,252.80. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

