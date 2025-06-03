Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,739 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 58.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 450,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 166,683 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,329,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,693 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 204,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 106,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kanzhun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.35. Kanzhun Limited has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

