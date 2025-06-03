Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys Shares of 73,972 South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 73,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at $4,803,000. Finally, Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. CIBC cut South Bow from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research cut South Bow from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of South Bow in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on South Bow in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

South Bow Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SOBO opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 13.98. South Bow Co. has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.00 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Bow Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

