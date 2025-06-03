Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 379,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,170 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upland Software

In other Upland Software news, Director Timothy Mattox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 394,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,885.52. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Trading Down 14.8%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

