Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,309 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,737,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,767,000 after purchasing an additional 518,745 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,381,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,521,000 after purchasing an additional 965,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,299,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,829,000 after purchasing an additional 428,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,205,000 after purchasing an additional 60,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $58,476,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In related news, Director George E. Deese bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,004,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,764,031.60. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Jameson Mcfadden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 532,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,009,493.92. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $202,440. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of FLO stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

