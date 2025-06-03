Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Brunswick from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. B. Riley upgraded Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W cut Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.28. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 142.15%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

