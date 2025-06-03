Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCP. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in HashiCorp by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of HCP opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

