Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Rayonier by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Down 1.7%

RYN opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.07. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on RYN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

