Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,388.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KOF shares. Wall Street Zen raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of KOF opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The company has a market capitalization of $164.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8839 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

Further Reading

