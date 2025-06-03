Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 809.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PDM opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $918.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.37. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.29 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PDM. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sherry L. Rexroad acquired 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $100,257.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,257.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Further Reading

