Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in POSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter.

POSCO Stock Performance

NYSE PKX opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 billion. POSCO had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.87%. As a group, analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

