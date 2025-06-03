Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,900 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Lufax worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lufax by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Lufax by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,667,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after purchasing an additional 49,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lufax by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,943 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Lufax by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 54,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.71. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

