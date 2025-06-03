Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 154.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,281 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EE. Barclays lifted their price target on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Excelerate Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 2.5%

EE stock opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $315.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.87 million. Excelerate Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Excelerate Energy Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

