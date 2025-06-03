Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) by 149.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Insider Activity at Intercorp Financial Services

In other Intercorp Financial Services news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 320,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $6,273,442.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,909,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,998,495.89. This trade represents a 12.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Intercorp Financial Services Price Performance

IFS stock opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $382.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercorp Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 3%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

About Intercorp Financial Services

(Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.