Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.20 Million Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 37,268 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,092,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,402,000 after acquiring an additional 52,696 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 370,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Stock Performance

PRGO opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -88.55%.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $214,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,666 shares in the company, valued at $923,795.04. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Stories

