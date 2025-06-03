Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 2.3%

HOG opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $39.93.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $315.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

