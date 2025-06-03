Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.23 Million Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,929 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAC. Tobam acquired a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

TransAlta Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $526.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.31 million. TransAlta had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 6.38%. Research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Stories

