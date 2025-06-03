Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.25 Million Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,695,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,100 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $37,464,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,762,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,549 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,712,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 650,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $19.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

