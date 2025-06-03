Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,463,000. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,105,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $27,493,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,173,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,375,000 after buying an additional 653,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,182,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,764,000 after buying an additional 529,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of RARE stock opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.55. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $139.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.98 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 193.80% and a negative net margin of 101.60%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Howard Horn sold 1,785 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,227.60. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,547 shares of company stock valued at $101,015. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RARE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.77.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

