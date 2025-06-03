Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.32 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.75 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -14.10%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.