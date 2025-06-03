Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 1,695.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.83 million, a PE ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 1.72. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.15 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

