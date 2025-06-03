Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Celsius by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Celsius by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Celsius from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Celsius from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Celsius Trading Up 0.6%

Celsius stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 86.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $79.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. The trade was a 18.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.