Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,171.04. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

DLB opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.64. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $369.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.44 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.81%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

