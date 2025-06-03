Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2,968.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $1,173,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,121.12. This trade represents a 46.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Gates Industrial Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE GTES opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.23. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $847.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.56 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.72%. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gates Industrial

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Articles

