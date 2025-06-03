Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seldon Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Sohu.com Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $135.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

