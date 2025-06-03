Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $1.41 Million in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,302,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,093,000 after buying an additional 177,323 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,965,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,470,000 after buying an additional 18,255 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,071,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,954,000 after buying an additional 18,748 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $35,832,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,267,000 after buying an additional 177,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

