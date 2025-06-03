Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $1.42 Million in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,652,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,871,000 after buying an additional 897,463 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,147,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,330,000 after buying an additional 396,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $39,626,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,941,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after buying an additional 573,541 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,738,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,648,000 after buying an additional 205,629 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

